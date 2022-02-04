ADVNTR Media Group launches B2B platform Dek

Share Facebook

ADVNTR Media Group has launched a new B2B platform, Dek.

“Dek is an online B2B platform providing streamlined purchasing and media content to your customers,” said a statement. “Designed to give you flexibility in how you sell, and who you sell to, with comprehensive controls for product access and individual customer pricing levels Dek allows straightforward management of sales channels and customer segmentation.”

For customer-specific customisations, ADVNTR also offers Dek+, which has additional functionalities tailored to users’ requirements. More information on Dek can be found here.

Every user has a unique ID but there can be multiple users per account for control over access and security. Each account also features multiple billing and shipping addresses, allowing centralised ordering but localised delivery. To help promote offers or ensure important communications are read, Dek features post-login messaging with or without acknowledgement requirement. Dek+ allows user specific messaging.

The landing page and banner graphics are fully customisable by admin users and the category menu can be customised to fit in with product structure. Image and text is used for menus to allow quick user operation.

Products are organised by Category then Item. Unique products can be created that are specific to customers, such as SMU or ‘one-off’ products. Each product can be restricted by criteria such as region, customer level or customer type. Dek also supports outer quantity or individual item sales.

Product pages can display customised text information relevant to product type, plus each product can have unique downloadable files such as MSDS or technical documents. Product pages support image downloads at native resolution.

Draft products can be created and published when admin is ready to make live. Ranges can be prepared in advance of launch and information embargoed. Bundles can be set up for operational or selling purposes.

For enquiries, contact mark@advntr.cc.