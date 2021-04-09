ADVNTR Media Group teams up with komoot for gravel webinar

ADVNTR Media Group has teamed up with komoot for a one-hour webinar next week.

The webinar will take place next Thursday, 15th April, at 1pm.

About the event:

What is gravel? How do I find it? How do I link up bridleways?

Join Katherine and Eleanor as they show you how to use the komoot route planner to plan your next gravel adventure.

What you’ll learn:

– The basics of the komoot route planner

– Using the map key to find byways and singletrack

– How to interrogate waytypes

– Explore like a local with highlights

