ADVNTR welcomes new editor Michael Drummond

ADVNTR has appointed Michael Drummond as its new editor.

Primarily a commercial photographer, Drummond has spent years working within the cycling industry, starting out his time riding BMX and also enjoying touring and bikepacking. He has been on the mic at mountain bike festivals and BMX events, all the way through to writing, shooting and presenting for numerous cycling brands, publications and competitions.

In recent years, he has taken on endurance races such as the Atlas Mountain Race and extended bikepacking trips to further explore the world. Drummond joined the ADVNTR team as a contributor in 2020.

“I really can’t wait to dive in and develop ways to reach out to more people about the joy to be had with not only riding bikes but exploring and using them as tools for adventure and ways to engage with community and make friends on the way, wherever that may be,” said Drummond.

“Riding bikes is such a huge part of who I am and while I still have a fair bit to learn, I’m just super excited to get meeting new people and I’m sure I’ll pick up a few things along the way. Exciting times ahead for sure and look forward to seeing more of not only the readers out on two wheels but the ADVNTR team too!”

A statement from ADVNTR said: “It’s often hard not to dwell on what’s been and the bizarre nature of recent times, but in the last year and beyond to have Katherine at the helm of ADVNTR has been incredible, her ability to navigate the geographical restrictions and pool together talent from across the UK and further afield to keep the multiple channels alive with not only a variety of content but excellent content in full flow is nothing short of awesome.

“We are super grateful for the time and energy that Katherine has brought to the role and can’t wait to see how she continues her freelance career, of course with one goodbye comes a warm hello, and that hello is to our new editor Michael Drummond.”

