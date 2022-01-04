Aftershokz rebrands to Shokz, launches OpenRun bone-conduction headphones

Share Facebook

AfterShokz has been officially renamed as Shokz, creating a “shorter, more powerful word that is easier to remember and share, helping to spread the word and bring the benefits of open-ear listening to more sports enthusiasts”.

The new name and logo reinforce Shokz’s commitment to providing the best open-ear listening experience for sports enthusiasts, the brand said. Shokz has sold over seven million units of headphones globally.

Every part of the new logo is ‘full of meaning’, said the brand:

– Shortening ‘AfterShokz’ to ‘Shokz’, means that optically the eye will land on the ‘o’ in the middle of the word

– The ‘o’ shows the representation of a sound wave, symbolising Shokz’s focus on bone conduction technology and acoustics

– The dot that was previously in the centre of the ‘o’ has been removed to better represent open-ear technology

Shokz has also launched OpenRun, the latest quick-charge version of the flagship model Aeropex, with all the original features plus a new ten-minute quick-charge function. Priced at £129.95, it is more affordable than the original Aeropex.

Features include Bluetooth 5.1 and eight-hour battery life. It is IP67 waterproof and has a lightweight 26g flexible titanium frame.

Designed for athletes, Shokz bone-conduction headphones, unlike traditional over-ear headphones, generate mini vibrations that travel through the cheekbones of the wearer, from transducers placed in front of the ears. The vibrations go directly to the inner ears and bypass the eardrums.

Surrounding noise such as traffic, pedestrians, cyclists and runners can be heard as normal, whilst allowing the wearer to listen to music and make calls while taking part in sport.

Shokz is approved for use in major running events and races under the UK Athletics Rules of Competition due to the open-ear safety feature. It is the only brand of bone conduction sports headphones recommended by England Athletics.