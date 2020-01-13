Air quality project launches in Fareham and Gosport

Sustrans has launched an air quality project, promoting walking and cycling for the work commute, school run and leisure journeys in Fareham and Gosport.

Working in partnership with the MyJourney team, it will be running a series of activities and events alongside practical information sessions in workplaces and schools across the area.

It is also running staff surveys at workplaces in the area to look at barriers to active travel, and holding travel planning and Dr Bike sessions. Personalised travel planning information stalls will be taking place over the next few months.

Sophie Cardinal, Sustrans’ cycling officer in the area, said: “Across the UK, one in three people regularly use a car for short journeys that could be completed on foot or by public transport.

“This contributes to busy traffic and to nitrogen dioxide and CO2 build up around busy areas, such as schools and workplaces. By working with people across Fareham and Gosport to consider the way they travel to school and work, and to overcome barriers to active travel, we hope to be able to make a positive impact on these issues.

“We’re on the lookout for volunteers to help run bike clubs at the school, so if anyone’s interested please get in touch.”

There are two Air Quality Management Areas identified by Fareham Borough Council: Portland Street and Gosport Road. The World Health Organisation lists air pollution as one of the top ten threats to global health in 2019.