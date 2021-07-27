ALA Insurance partners with Quotezone

Share Facebook

ALA Insurance is to partner with Quotezone.co.uk with its new bicycle insurance offering.

ALA Insurance has recently launched its customer therapy initiative, offering customers a free therapy session with a leading online therapy platform – plus two follow up sessions at a 30% discount – the cost of which is absorbed by ALA Insurance and doesn’t affect the customer’s premium.

“We are proud of our company ethos of treating the customer fairly and making sure we can offer them peace of mind, either with a policy or via our excellent customer support team,” said Simon England, managing director from ALA Insurance. “Our customer support team are salaried and do not work on commission, a rarity in our industry.

“This means both our team and the customer can have an open, honest, and unbiased conversation about the policies and neither feels pressure to sell or to buy – making us proud holders of our 4.9 star status on Trustpilot.”

ALA Insurance is a privately owned limited company, launched in 2005 by Simon and Debra England, headquartered in Malton, North Yorkshire with 14 employees based in Jersey, Sheffield, East Grinstead and Malton.

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, added: “Our drive is to find our customers savings and better policies with an easy and reliable process – making our new partner, ALA Insurance, a great fit. We admire their pioneering approach to customer care, which mirrors our own commitment to go above and beyond.”

