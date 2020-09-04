Alambike charity event set for Les Gets debut

Share Facebook

The Ellie Soutter Foundation is delighted to announce an exciting partnership with the Wetzayers Association and its new event Alambike, live in Les Gets on 5th-6th September.

Coming to Les Gets for the first time, this action-packed charity cycling event combines exciting mountain biking with healthy competition.

Groups of four to eight bikers will have 24 hours to see who can rack up the most kilometres on a cross-country course designed for the World MTB Championships. Each team of keen bikers is encouraged to raise donations, half of which will be donated to The Ellie Soutter Foundation.

This event is focused on fun and raising money for charity first and is open to all ages on all types of bikes, including electric. And there’s plenty to keep supporters and spectators busy too, from live groups on a big stage and DJ sets to film screenings and activities for all the family.

There will be plenty to enjoy in this beautiful resort whilst the bikers battle it out on the course. Even having a cup of coffee will help to raise money for each charity, as the cost of each cup that is sold by participating vendors will be donated.

The Ellie Soutter Foundation is dedicated to supporting talented young people in winter sports who would otherwise be unable to maximise their potential due to financial restraints. The foundation provides grants for equipment, training, travel, competing and accommodation as well as providing mental health support.

Tony Soutter, founder of The Ellie Soutter Foundation, said: “The Alambike event incorporates so much of the joy that can be found in the mountains and through sports and is a great event for groups of friends, families and biking clubs to take part in.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the recipient charities along with Mountain Brothers.”

For more information on the event or to sign up, head to www.alambike.fr/en.