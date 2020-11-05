Albion launches autumn/winter 2020 product line

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Albion has announced its new autumn/winter 2020 collection, including updates to some of the brand’s signature products as well as the introduction of three new pieces.

“Our new AW20 range is our most complete offering yet for riding in winter, and we’re excited to introduce either new or improved products across the board,” said Charlie Stewart, co-founder at Albion. “If you want to go riding in cold or bad weather, Albion has a range of technical products to help you do that. This season is also another step forward on our journey as a brand committed to acting responsibly.

“We’ve introduced more performance recycled fabrics to the range, our knowledge base and understanding continues to grow, and we’re more committed than ever to trying to do things the right way and set an example that others can follow.”

New this season is Albion’s first pair of winter tights, which utilise three different performance recycled fabric, combining a mid-weight thermal fabric in the waist and thigh area with a slightly lighter weight fleece-backed fabric for the knee and legs. A breathable mesh in the back area helps ventilation when paired under Albion’s mid and outerwear layers.

The Albion Winter Tights use the same premium pad as the Bib Shorts – by Elastic Interface – designed specifically for comfort during long hours in the saddle. A key feature of the tights is two high-reflectivity strips in the calf area, which when combined with two reflective tabs behind the thighs, enhances a rider’s visibility in all light conditions.

Also new this season is a Long Sleeve Merino Base Layer, which uses a high-performance merino blend that is soft on the skin, durable, and can be machine washed at 30 whilst retaining its shape.

The brand has also given a full overhaul to its Long Sleeve Jersey, which has been updated to a new performance recycled polyester fabric. This new fabric has a light fleece backing and four-way stretch. The jersey has three standard rear pockets and a wide rear gripper to ensure optimal fit and comfort on the bike. Also updated this season is Albion’s on bike Rain Jacket, utilising the same performance three-layer waterproof fabric as last season’s model but now with additional refinements to the cuff, collar and zip.

Another addition to the range this season is the Zoa, a versatile insulated jacket and Albion’s first outerwear product designed for both off and on bike use. Made using Clo Eco Vivo recycled breathable insulation and a bluesign approved recycled nylon outer fabric and lining, the Zoa is lightweight but warm, wind and weather-resistant, said Albion, and features a number of technical details for cyclists and those who spend time outdoors.

The jacket’s features include an engineered fit for on and off bike use, a one-pull adjustable hood with eyelets for helmet straps, a two-way front zip, four zippable pockets including a concealed chest pocket, two side handwarmer pockets and a concealed rear pocket, an adjustable shock cord hem, Reflective detailing at rear for visibility, and a stuff sack for packing.

“Our aim with the Zoa was to create a technical insulated jacket for cyclists first and foremost, because the options in this category were rarely, if ever, tailored to our needs specifically,” said Stewart. “So, we’ve designed the Zoa with cyclists in mind, and have given the jacket a number of features that are useful for them. Whether it’s a long-distance race, an overnight adventure, or a trip away with friends, the Zoa is a really versatile jacket designed to be worn off, on or around the bike.”

Albion’s two on bike insulated outerwear pieces, the Insulated Jacket and the Insulated Gilet, have also both received updates for AW20 with the addition of two concealed chest pockets, including one with an inner mesh stash pocket, as well as an updated hem construction which now features shock cord adjusters.

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: