Albion releases Spring/Summer 2021 range, Graeme Raeburn joins team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Albion has released its new Spring/Summer 2021 range of performance cycling clothing.

The new collection is made up of a short sleeve jersey, bib shorts, a windproof gilet and mesh base layers for warm weather riding, all made using recycled performance fabrics and available for the first time in both men’s and women’s specific fits.

“After the success of our Spring/Summer range last season and introducing recycled fabrics across the range, we’re delighted to be building on that with the introduction of our first women’s products to the range for S/S21,” said Charlie Stewart, one of Albion’s three co-founders.

“Our mission at Albion is to help people go outside and stay there for longer, and the addition of women’s gear is a hugely important stepping stone towards achieving that mission. Women’s is such an exciting and growing area, and we’re delighted to be bringing our approach to riding, and the clothing you need, to more people.”

Graeme Raeburn, ex lead designer at Rapha, has also joined Albion as lead designer. Raeburn will be working with Albion in the areas of product design and responsibility.

“Since meeting the Albion team a few years ago, I’ve been impressed with their singular vision to create a new type of product-led cycling clothing brand that places impact and responsibility at the heart of what they do,” said Raeburn. “Given my direct experience and interest in both these areas, and having been assisting with strategic support, we felt that the time was right to formalise things.

“In seeking to realise creative and innovative concepts, I’m looking forward to helping Albion progress in the next stage of their development and beyond.”

Stewart added: “We’re delighted that Graeme has joined the team. Since our first meeting in 2018, he’s been a constant source of help, advice, and ideas for Albion, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that he has already had a huge impact on our business. Any cycling brand would be lucky to have someone with Graeme’s direct experience and success on their team, and we’re very privileged that he has chosen to join Albion.

“Graeme is the pre-eminent cycling designer of his generation, and his involvement with Albion cannot fail to make us a better business. We’re incredibly excited to be working together.”

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: