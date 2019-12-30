Alé and Movistar Team unveil 2020 jersey

The jersey designed by Alé for the Spanish World Tour team was shown for the first time, at the official presentation of the Movistar Team, held in the Telefónica auditorium on 19th December.

The new Movistar Team uniform is an evolution of the PRR line, a classic of the customised offering developed by Alé in collaboration with professional cyclists.

Alessia Piccolo, CEO of APG, said: “For the Movistar Team, we have developed numerous high-performing technical garments, which represent the highest expression of textile technology available to us today. The partnership with the team will be conducive to experimentation and the exchange of feedback. We want to be able to offer all enthusiasts of our products the benefits of a garment perfected for a team of this calibre.”

The Movistar Team jersey ensures lightness and breathability with its elongated sleeves and laser-cut edges, designed for a body-hugging and aerodynamic fit. Particular attention has been focused on the matching shorts, made from fabrics that offer muscular support with an elastic thigh band.

The calendered crotch fabric makes for greater stability in the saddle. Produced by Alé, the chamois is the 4H model in elastic micro-fibre with 8mm thick foam, strategically positioned wherever saddle contact is most intensive.

Juan Pablo Molinero, CMO of Movistar Team: “By partnering with Alé, Movistar Team is moving forward in a global strategy. Style and functionality are in the DNA of Alé, a real global partner who will help us to communicate our values worldwide. Alé is an appealing brand.

“Together we will transform our racing kit into a stylish and aspirational sporting good. It seems like the perfect partner to be.”