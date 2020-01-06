Alé and Paligap team up to offer exclusive range to IBDs

Alé and its UK distributor Paligap have teamed up to offer a custom year-round range exclusive to UK IBDs.

Whilst still offering an inline range available throughout the IBD network, this additional programme is the choice for bike shops who wish to have a fully exclusive range to enhance and build upon their own shop brand. Alé X means an IBD can showcase a bespoke range affiliated to the brand, thus raising the shop profile, and eliminating any competition or concerns on seasonality. It will provide full flexibility on style, colour and design, Paligap has said.

IBDs can work through a catalogue of templates to gain inspiration, which can be amended as much as desired, or can submit their own design briefs. This is a fully bespoke range which can be based around subtle branding and sophisticated colours through to outlandish colours and prints.

Paligap employs a full-time Alé brand manager and a full-time Alé designer, ensuring swift communication, quick turn-around and feedback on design amendments. As much or as little guidance on the creative side can be provided if required. All concepts and proofs are shown on 3D models, ensuring visualisation of the kit is accurate. Pantone fabric samples are also available for colour matching along with size kits to ensure confidence when ordering. Sizes run from XXS-5XL.

This programme is designed to enable the IBD to be pro-active rather than reactive, giving them more control over their market, brand, stock and to keep in front of ever-changing trends. Low minimum order quantities ensure there is no pressure in stock-loading or cashflow concerns.

The programme requires no design or setup fees and quick and easy, limitless amendments. The clothing is designed in UK and made in Italy, with short lead times and a competitive RRP with a protected dealer margin.

LifeCycle UK, Suffolk, (first UK partner), said: “We’re extremely happy to have partnered with Paligap for Alé X, having ordered race kit and stocked the inline range previously. The Alé X kit we’ve now designed, in collaboration with Paligap, has given us the opportunity to reinvent our shop image and provide our customers with something truly unique.

“We narrowed it down to two designs and as the minimum order quantity was so small we were able to choose both, meaning we can cater for all of our customer base, ranging from complete beginners to experienced racers. We received expert advice on design, an extremely swift turnaround on amendments and we are now looking forward to receiving our kit delivery in the early part of 2020.”

For information on pricing and getting started with Alé X for your business, please contact the relevant person below:

National sales manager, James: jwellman@paligap.cc. Tel: 07889 174305

North, Emma: ecollier@paligap.cc. Tel: 07710 572225

South, David: dchamberlain@paligap.cc. Tel: 07495 502088