Alé renews partnership with French Cycling Federation until 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Alé and the French Cycling Federation (FCF) have renewed their partnership until 2024.

The Verona-based brand will be the official partner of the FFC.

“Our partnership with the French Cycling Federation plays an important role in our growth, marketing and international sales,” said Alessia Piccolo, CEO of APG SR. “We are proud to equip the French teams and to be able to share our experience and technology with the amateurs enrolled in the FCF, through our Alé Custom offering of personalised garments.

“Like all enthusiasts, we have exulted at the many French cycling exploits in 2020, comprising the World Championship victory of Julian Alaphilippe. With just a few months to go to the Tokyo Olympic Games, we wish the entire tricoloured team an excellent Olympics”.

Michel Callot, president of the FCF, said: “The French Cycling Federation is happy and proud to continue our adventure until 2024 with Alé, the internationally renowned cycling clothing manufacturer. I attribute great technical and aesthetic value to the garments worn by the French teams, who are authentic flag bearers of the FCF.

“Since 2014, Alé has responded perfectly to the challenges presented by the National Technical Department, and the quality of their products has played a vital role in the excellent performances achieved by French athletes in 2020, with 11 world titles”.

Christophe Manin, French national technical director, added: “The entire team of the National Technical Department is delighted to extend this partnership for another four years and wishes to thank the directors and technical staff of Alé who support us on an everyday basis.

“At the highest level of our sport, every detail matters, and nothing must be left to chance. Our on-going dialogue with the engineers of Alé’s R&D department provides our athletes with new technical solutions and help them achieve their maximum performance in European and World competitions.”

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: