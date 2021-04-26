Alé renews partnership with Giro d’Italia Under 23

Share Facebook

Alé has renewed its partnership with Giro d’Italia Under 23.

The six jerseys made available for the Giro Under 23 are hi-tech garments that are part of the PR-S collection by Alé, designed for professional teams. Special attention has been paid to the Racing Fit, the brand said, the result being a garment that aims to ‘improve speed without sacrificing comfort’.

The brand has designed six jerseys:

– Pink Jersey (ENEL): General Classification Leader

– Red Jersey (Work Service Group): Leader of the points classification

– Green Jersey (Capitelli): Leader of the King of the Mountains classification

– Blue Jersey (GLS): Leader of the Intergiro classification

– White Jersey (Chiesi for AIDO): Leader of the youth ranking

– Combined Jersey (ENIT): Leader of the ranking that takes into account the general classification, points and the KoM

“The Giro Under 23 is a wonderful event, which becomes more and more important and prestigious year after year,” said Alessia Piccolo, CEO of A.P.G. S.r.l. “For us, it has become an essential partner and we are proud that these young riders, the future of the cycling sport, are wearing our jerseys. In the 6th stage, I will proudly welcome them in our company!”

To support the partnership with the Giro d’Italia Under 23, Alé has also developed specific activations, addressed both to the Under 23 riders and to the amateurs attending the Giro. The company will follow each stage with its vehicles and the many fans will have the opportunity to see the brand’s clothing collections up close.

