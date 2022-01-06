Allied Cycle Works signs endurance athlete Payson McElveen in multi-year deal

Share Facebook

American carbon frame manufacturer Allied Cycle Works has signed endurance athlete Payson McElveen in a multi-year deal.

McElveen joins 2019 Unbound Gravel race winner Colin Strickland to ride Allied carbon bikes and Grax drivetrain lube.

“We are excited to welcome Payson to our bike family,” said Allied CEO Drew Medlock. “His bike skills speak for themselves and we love that he brings more to the sport beyond competing. We look forward to working with him on several levels.”

McElveen is known for his competitive racing and endurance events. He also hosts The Adventure Stache podcast that features a wide range of names in sports and adventure as well as a YouTube series.

In addition, McElveen has raised funds for the World Bicycle Relief and has worked with development programmes that train young cyclists.

“I am thrilled to begin this next chapter of my career with Allied Cycle Works,” said McElveen. “The decision to step away from a solid relationship with one of the most established bike manufacturers in the world was not an easy one to make. But Allied caught my attention years ago, and then captured my heart when I started to get to know the brand more intimately.

“As a competitive athlete, the bikes themselves are the top consideration. The fearlessness of their design and product development ethos, both current and planned, is unique within the industry. It became clear to me that Allied designs and makes the absolute best bikes, then focuses on marketing them. That’s unusual in an industry where brands often craft their product development around marketing constraints.

“Furthermore, Allied bikes are made here in the United States, every step of the way. That means fine craftsmanship, close collaboration between all departments, and the ability to stay nimble throughout the design process. For someone in my position, that means the opportunity to play a role in the entire process.

“From product development to envisioning an inspired paint scheme, it is a dream scenario for me. What Allied is doing now is what inspired me to take the leap, but where Allied is headed is why I want to make it home for many years to come.”

McElveen will be focusing on Lifetime’s Grand Prix off-road series along with a slew of other events and adventure rides for 2022.