AlterLock survey reveals insights on bike theft in Europe

Around 90% of cyclists who experienced bike theft had locked their bike, a new AlterLock survey has found.

Nextscape Inc., who announced AlterLock, took a survey of bike thefts in the UK, Netherlands, and Germany. The subject of the investigation was a total of 1,500 cyclists in these three countries.

More than half of cyclists have experienced bike theft in their life. Analysing the data by country, 47% of cyclists in the UK, 64% in the Netherlands, and 65% in Germany have experienced bike theft. Compared to over four years ago, the number is 130% higher. This data does not include people who stopped riding a bike after having theirs stolen, said AlterLock.

Most of the cases happened outside, but 26% experienced theft inside home grounds. Around 80% of respondents who have experienced a bike theft have reported it to the police, and around 60% of all respondents who have experienced a bike theft have requested information via online tools.

Over 73% could not find their bikes, the survey found, but reporting the theft to the police and requesting information via SNS and the internet ‘seem to work for finding bikes’, AlterLock added. The full report can be viewed here.

