Altura releases 2020 summer collection

Altura has released its 2020 summer collection across multiple disciplines.

“For over 20 years, Altura has been equipping riders with real-world-tested cycling products that are trusted to perform,” said a statement. “Its latest SS20 collections in the road, urban and luggage categories have been tested rigorously to ensure that they can be trusted by cyclists to provide dependable performance.”

The road collection includes the Icon jerseys which feature bold graphic designs with bright colours. Designed for the summer heat, the short sleeve jerseys are highly breathable and are enhanced with 360° reflectivity and vibrant designs.

The new All Road shorts are the “perfect balance of off the bike comfort and on the bike performance”. The garment uses lightweight fabrics and a tailored fit for wearability, and when combined with the removable padded inner shorts it transforms into a performance cycling short. It is available in both olive and black for men and black only for women.

Altura’s range of adventure luggage continues to expand with the development of new products in the fully waterproof Vortex range.

The Vortex Roll Bar Bag was designed to carry a range of large camping items, including tent poles and sleeping bags. The Grid Messenger Bag was designed for the urban commuter, with its robust design and protected internal laptop storage space.