American carbon frame manufacturer Allied Cycle Works signs Lea Davison

American carbon frame manufacturer Allied Cycle Works has announced a multi-year partnership with two-time Olympian and eight-time US National Champion Lea Davison.

Davison joins Payson McElveen and Colin Strickland to ride Allied Cycle Works bikes and Grax drivetrain lube.

“We are huge fans of Lea and what she’s accomplished as an athlete, but we are even more inspired by her energy and passion,” said Allied CEO Drew Medlock. “She will play an important role in the direction of our future product and athlete talent development.”

Davison is looking forward to the excitement of racing on home soil, connecting with more people, and having more time to pursue her passions. One of the most prominent is a project she’s working on with longtime sponsor Garneau. At each of the six Grand Prix events, she’ll debut a new riding kit that highlights non-profit organisations that advocate for LGBTQ+ community, women’s empowerment, and the environment.

Davison is also the co-founder of Little Bellas, a mentoring-on-mountain-bikes programme for girls. She will continue her work with Little Bellas through the Pro Ambassador Programme.

She said: “I’ve ridden for some great brands over my career, and I’m so excited to add Allied Cycle Works to that list. I am thrilled at the opportunity to ride Allied Bikes because they prioritise equality and equitable sponsorship for male and female athletes.

“Equality is something I am passionate about and have been advocating about over the course of my career. We also align on my goals for the next phase of my career as a competitor and a mentor, and I’m thrilled to be able to race a great bike that is made right here in the United States.”

Davison also plans to share her experiences through public speaking. She recently gave a speech about her experience working toward, and not achieving, a third Olympic Games. “It’s all about taking a big swing and sometimes you miss,” says Davison, “and how to get back on the bike, in sport and life.” She has given the speech once and plans to deliver it at more venues this year, including Rooted Vermont’s upcoming women’s gravel camp and Bard College.

Davison is also looking forward to riding custom painted Able and Echo bikes. Davison called the paint concept ‘Darkness to Light’ and said they’re “the most beautiful bikes that I’ve ever owned”. The paint scheme represents coming out of the darkness and being her true self and living an authentic life.

“This bike represents living in the light and proving that you can be an Olympian, you can be a professional bike racer with sponsor support, and you can be gay,” said Davison. “This is an important thing to show the next generation to hopefully reduce fear. Hopefully, if some people see me wholeheartedly living my life, they can also come out of the darkness and into their light.”