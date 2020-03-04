André Greipel to headline London Bike Show

Share Facebook

André Greipel will be attending this year’s London Bike Show, courtesy of Factor Bikes.

Greipel will meet and greet fans at the Factor Bikes stand during the event on Friday 27th March. The Israel Start-Up Nation rider will return to the event on Saturday 28th March, taking to the Performance Theatre stage for a Q&A session, sharing insight into what life is like racing at the highest level.

Technical partner of WorldTour cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation, Factor will be displaying one of the outfit’s Factor ONE bike, ridden by Greipel and his teammates this year. The 2020 event will be the first time the London Bike Show, this year celebrating its tenth anniversary, has welcomed Greipel to the three-day show which takes place at ExCeL London.

Last month, the show announced that it had sold 23% more exhibitor stands than at the same date last year, with an upshift in both trade and consumer interest since current owners Newtimber Media acquired the event in 2018. 54 of the confirmed brands will be exhibiting at the show for the first time.

These include Condor Cycles, BMX brand Mafiabike, cycling wear brand Bioracer, Hindsight Vision, Hexr custom-fit 3D printed helmets, Water to Go, Didoo Sports and electric folding bike brand Mirider. Returning to the London Bike Show following a few years absence are Scott Sports and Kinesis Bikes.

The show has also joined forces with Cycling UK to launch the inaugural Women’s Cycling Awards. The awards will celebrate female talent and achievements from across the cycling world, from record breakers to neighbourhood champions, and will see the winners announced during a ceremony on the opening day of the show on 27th March.

Also at the show will be Fibrax, which will unveil its new catalogue for 2020. In this latest edition, the British manufacturer will be introducing some new products and will be releasing them during the weeks leading up to the show.

A full line-up of guest speakers for the London Bike Show and its sister event, Triathlon Show: London will be announced in the coming weeks.

www.thelondonbikeshow.co.uk