Antur Stiniog bike park to become official Saracen demo centre

Antur Stiniog bike park is to become an official Saracen demo centre.

The hire fleet will be made up of the brand’s downhill and trail bikes – the Myst and Ariel. Antur Stiniog has 14 downhill mountain bike trails, graded from green to black.

Adrian Bradley at Antur Stiniog said: “We look forward to teaming up with such a race-proven brand in Saracen and having a selection of their downhill, and long-travel trail bikes available to our customers to try out whilst at the bike park.

“It has been a difficult year, but we look forward to the future with great excitement as we look to grow the park, and provide an even better riding experience for our awesome customers with Saracen on board.”

The current demo fleet at Antur Stiniog is made up of six Myst AL downhill bikes that replicate the same geometry as the Team edition Mysts piloted by riders such as current World Cup Champion Matt Walker of the Madison Saracen Team. There are also two Ariel Elite trail bikes in the fleet.

Aled Gamble, marketing manager at Saracen, added: “We were looking to work with a bike park and the opportunity with Antur Stiniog was too good to pass up. Bud and his team have done an excellent job on the trails and after working with them a few times in the past, we know the park suits our brand and bikes perfectly.

“Obviously, COVID has disrupted things significantly this year but we hope this sponsorship will help the park and our brand to grow over the coming years – particularly with some exciting new bikes on the way!”

Visitors to the park can already hire a Saracen Myst AL or Ariel Elite to ride, and they can do by visiting the Antur Stiniog website*. Over time, the hire fleet will be refreshed and added to with new bikes.

*Please contact the park before your visit with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions potentially disrupting operations. For more information visit www.saracen.co.uk.

