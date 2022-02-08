Apeman launches smart all-in-one safety solution for cyclists

Share Facebook

Premium consumer electronics manufacturer Apeman has announced the launch of its smart cycling camera series, Seeker.

With a modular 4K action camera, a smart brake light and taillight system, laser bike lanes and a live rearview via a user’s smartphone, this series aims to ‘elevate all cyclists’ safety to the next level’. The all-in-one cycling safety solution, Seeker, is currently available on Kickstarter.

“We wanted to make use of the best technology that is available to us and increase the visibility and safety of our users,” said a statement. “We wanted to come up with a solution that also allows cyclists to also be completely aware of their surroundings. So, we incorporated our Seeker series with a modular 4K camera (Seeker One) that has a super-wide 150˚ FOV that records and provides a live view of any incoming vehicles on your smartphone.”

The Seeker R1 is also equipped with safety features including the Seeker Smart Taillight, which is a combination of an intelligent taillight and brake light system. The built-in light sensor automatically detects the ambient environment lighting and will automatically turn on/off.

The taillight can detect when the user is slowing down and will immediately start flashing to alert other motorists. The Anti-collision Laser Bike Lane will also work in tandem with the Seeker Smart Taillight to create a ‘safe-cycle-zone’ that warns other vehicles to keep a safe distance.

The Seeker series will also debut its newly integrated Go Ape SR Sense Mode, which can be found via its companion app, Go Ape. Once paired, Seeker R1 (and the app) will transform the smartphone into a live rearview mirror/digital dashboard that keeps the user informed with information such as a speedometer, distance travelled, riding duration, battery life and altitude meter.

Users can also toggle between the different light modes of the Seeker series within the app to maximise their visibility.

Visit the Kickstarter campaign here to find out more.