Apidura Revive launches to ‘return purpose’ to idle packs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Apidura Revive has launched, aiming to ‘return purpose’ to idle packs by investing in returning them to full functionality.

The packs come from three main sources:

Samples

‘These packs are in perfect working order and were most likely produced as part of our product development process. They may deviate from the current production equivalent in very minor ways that do not affect their utility.’

Refurbished

‘These packs were most likely used for testing by our ambassadors during the development process. They may show very minor signs of use or repair patches and have been checked, cleaned, and signed off as ready for new adventures.’

Repaired

‘These packs have been professionally stitched, patched, or welded back into shape. They meet our high-quality standards but may not look brand new – though bikepacking gear rarely does after a good adventure!’

The packs in Apidura’s Revive Programme have lived varied lives and many have travelled extensively already, said the brand. Amongst the packs included in the programme is one donated by Sofiane Sehili – his Backcountry Full Frame Pack which accompanied him on the Tour Divide and Hope 1000, alongside the Inca Divide and Atlas Mountain Race, both of which he won. Sehili and Apidura both hope this pack will ‘find new adventures’ on a new bike.

“As cyclists, we choose cycling to be slower, quieter and closer to nature,” said Sehili. “So, we can’t ignore our impact on the environment. We have to do our best to minimise it so that we can keep enjoying the surroundings we go out to explore.

“When you have a flat, it’s easier to change the tube. But the responsible thing to do is to patch it. I usually don’t throw away my tubes before they have four or five patches on them. It’s the same for packs. If it’s fixable, have it fixed. Try to produce as little waste as possible. I hate throwing things away. If I don’t need it anymore, I always try to find someone who will make good use of it.”

All Revive packs come with a warranty covering defects in material and craftsmanship, including repairs undertaken for a pack to be sold under the Revive name. The warranty is for the reasonable lifetime and intended usage of the products and should any flaw appear due to defective materials or craftsmanship, Apidura said it will repair the product.

“As part of our design process, we try to consider the full life of a product,” said Tori Fahey, Apidura co-founder. “Like a bicycle, if used for long enough, the need for the odd repair is inevitable to prolong the life of the pack. When designing packs, we have this in mind and all of our packs are Built to Last and easy to repair. As a result, with the right know-how and a bit of time, most repairs can be undertaken in-house using the same methods used to make the pack in the first place.”

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: