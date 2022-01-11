Applications for additional apprenticeship incentives open

Share Facebook

Applications for the Government’s latest additional incentive payment of £3,000 open today, 11th January, for employers who have hired apprentices over the winter.

Businesses who hire or have hired a new apprentice, with an employment start date between 1st October 2021 and 31st January 2022, can apply to receive £3,000 per new recruit (compared with £1,500-£2,000 under previous schemes) regardless of the age of the apprentice.

The apprentice must also have an apprenticeship start date between 1st October 2021 and 31st March 2022, and applications for funding close on 15th May 2022.

Businesses that haven’t already, or wish to make the most of this additional incentive, therefore have until the end of the month to onboard any further apprentices. After that point, they then have until the end of March 2022 to enrol them onto an apprenticeship, and until 15th May to apply for the Government grant.

Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy (ACA) delivers the Level 2 Bicycle mechanic Apprenticeship Standard, with Cytech technical training being at the heart of its programme to ensure that all apprentices gain industry-recognised qualifications as well as completing their apprenticeship. It offers a mix of learning whilst working and includes the following industry’s standard professional qualifications and study modules:

– Cytech theory one (online)

– Cytech technical two

– Cytech technical three

– Functional Skills Level 1 or 2 in English and Maths

– Health & Safety in the Workshop

– Legal Compliance

– Customer service and advanced selling skills

– Business administration studies plus lots more

Apprenticeships benefit everyone involved, particularly in challenging economic times. Employers get engaged and loyal staff, apprentices get valuable on-the-job training and customers get professionally maintained bikes. Training costs involved with apprenticeships are heavily subsidised (if you don’t pay into the apprenticeship levy), making it a cost-effective means to upskilling your staff.

For more information about how this apprenticeship can boost your business, contact Activate Cycle Academy on 01865 550324 or at cycles@activatelearning.ac.uk.