Applied Nutrition partners with Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing for 2022

Sports nutrition brand Applied Nutrition has been announced as Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing Team’s official sports nutrition partner, supporting the team’s squad of Enduro riders for the 2022 season.

The partnership will see Applied Nutrition working with Nukeproof’s riders, delivering sports nutrition to fuel them during training and competition together with recovery products to minimise their time off the bike.

Working principally with Nukeproof’s Factory riders competing in the Enduro World Series (EWS), the British National Enduro Series and several other domestic events across the world, riders will be fuelled by Applied Nutrition’s Endurance range of products.

Applied Nutrition’s Informed Sport tested Endurance range includes isotonic energy gels, carbohydrate and electrolyte drink, caffeine energy capsules and plant-based recovery protein powders.

The brand will also work with each rider to create tailor-made nutrition plans using its range of products to maximise their strength, stamina, performance and recovery throughout the season, with advice and plans designed to support each rider’s specific goals.

Nigel Page, Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing Team manager, said: “Nutrition is vital in enduro, which is one of the most physically demanding disciplines in cycling, our riders cannot perform at their best if they don’t look after how they fuel and recover from each session in training or racing.

“Applied Nutrition is a highly regarded brand in professional sports and their evidence-based, scientifically supported approach to product development, combined with their rigorous testing programme and great tasting products was exactly what we were looking for, and a great

partnership for us.”

Thomas Ryder, managing director, Applied Nutrition, said: “The Enduro World Series is perfectly suited to our Endurance range of products that support athletes at all stages of activity, from carb-loading to recovery, in an easy to follow great tasting range.

Partnering with Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing, a team engrained in MTB culture with such a rich history of results and performance is ideal for us to demonstrate to both pro and enthusiast riders the benefits of sports nutrition and highlight how correctly fuelling for a ride can improve performance and recovery.”