Appointment news: Oneway Bike expands marketing department and Ricardo Torrao joins 3T

Oneway Bike has expanded its marketing department with the appointment of Rutger Schellevis.

Schellevis started working at the company last December and will be responsible within the department for online marketing and e-commerce, among other things.

“I’ve been road racing for both elite and continental teams for over 12 years and still enjoy getting on my bike in my spare time,” said Schellevis. “Although I have previously worked in the automotive industry, my passion is cycling. Oneway offers premium brands with a strong story, such as Cube, SQlab and Ere Research. I am looking forward to conveying these stories to our customers in a creative way.”

Carola Noordermeer, head of marketing, added: “We see that the market share of our brands continues to increase. Sufficient manpower is needed to anticipate this growth. We have a lot of marketing campaigns planned for the coming year. With Rutger’s experience in the cycling industry and with online marketing, we can set up these campaigns and more. We are very happy that Rutger has joined our company so that we can make our brands even more visible.”

In more appointment news, ultra-distance rider and former professional footballer Ricardo Torrao has joined 3T as an independent sales representative covering the UK.

Torrao, who has built a following competing in some of the toughest cycling events on the calendar, will help maintain 3T’s presence in the UK and Ireland, as the gravel and road markets continue to expand. Italian bike and component brand 3T has put an increased focus on its gravel range, which includes the Exploro Max, Race, and Pro/Team model bikes, alongside its off-road wheels and 1x drivechains.

On his new role, Torrao said: “I look forward to growing the 3T presence in the UK and Ireland market at a time where gravel and all-road bikes are in the spotlight, 3T is the answer. Some exciting news is coming soon and I’m sure bike enthusiasts will be pleased. The team at 3T has been incredible & very knowledgeable. It’s a great time to be involved in the bike industry.”

Torrao has also built himself a following as a brand ambassador and ultra-distance rider, competing in events like Transiberica Badlands in 2021. His exploits are currently supported by the likes of cycling tech company Hammerhead, Sungod glasses, 3T, and Specialized Chester concept store.