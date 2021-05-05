AR provider Eyekandy launches new sales solution with Velorution

Share Facebook

Eyekandy has launched a new sales solution with Velorution, blending live video with augmented reality shopping.

“We were really excited when Eyekandy approached us looking for a UK partner to launch the solution,” said Jonathan Cole, chairman of Velorution. “The pandemic has meant that bridging online and offline sales became important almost overnight.

“Whilst our physical stores were lucky enough to remain open during 2020, we, like many others, saw a huge uptick in online business and Eyekandy helped us meet that demand. When I trialled the solution for myself I was blown away. I was sending screenshots to all my contacts!

“In a short period of time, over 40% of people who were shown the solution on velorution.com chose to use with it – it’s allowed the team at Velorution to close sales efficiently and wholly online, without the customer ever setting foot in-store.”

Garrett Albanese, chief marketing officer at Eyekandy, added: “The world is now shopping online and shoppers are looking for a personalised and immersive online experience that rivals, or transcends, actually going to a store.

“Our unique blend of live video with augmented reality shopping, delivers the perfect balance for the shopper to enjoy the shopping experience and move ahead on the path to purchase.”

