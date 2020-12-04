ArmaUrto partners with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

Share Facebook

ArmaUrto has partnered with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling.

The partnership will see Ribble Weldtite riders, including Dan Bigham, Jacob Tipper and newly signed Cameron Jeffers, train and race in ArmaUrto’s Impact Pro base layers, which can be worn under regular cycling apparel to provide an ‘unparalleled’ layer of protection.

“It’s no secret that bike racing comes with an inherent risk,” said Ribble Weldtite team principal Tom Timothy. “As professional riders, it’s something we accept and learn to live with. However, should the worst happen, an impact injury can see a rider’s season prematurely ended so it’s important for us to protect ourselves.

“It’s great to see ArmaUrto so invested in keeping our riders out on the road, ready to race and we’re excited to utilise its innovative technologies throughout the 2021 season.”

Chris Battin, founder and director of ArmaUrto, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the UK’s number one domestic cycling team in Ribble Weldtite. It’s a team which regularly pushes the boundaries in terms of cycling innovation and therefore punches above its weight on an international level.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing our products put through their paces by the UK’s best riders and helping them to enjoy a full season of success, safe in the knowledge that they are protected.”

To learn more about ArmaUrto, visit www.armaurto.com or contact hello@armaurto.com to enquire about retail opportunities.

