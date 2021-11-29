ArmaUrto supporting Josh Quigley with its protective cycling apparel on Round the World challenge

Share Facebook

ArmaUrto will be officially supporting Josh Quigley with its protective cycling products when he resumes his Round the World challenge following his life-threatening crash in 2019.

On 21st December 2019, Quigley was on the final leg of the challenge when he was struck by a car travelling at 70mph outside Austin, Texas. Remarkably, Quigley survived and has since gone on to become a Guinness World Record Holder for cycling the furthest distance in a week.

With the support of ArmaUrto, he is now resuming the challenge and aiming to cycle from Austin, Texas back home to Edinburgh in time for Christmas. Starting from 1st December, he will meet with the medical team that played a huge part in his recovery, before setting off on the 3,934-mile journey.

The US leg will see Quigley complete 1,965 miles in nine days and finish up in New York City. He’ll then transfer to Lisbon, Portugal and head through Europe and back to Edinburgh. In Europe, Quigley is aiming to chalk off 1,969 miles in ten days.

He will be wearing ArmaUrto’s protective baselayer, bib shorts and jacket during the challenge, adding an extra level of reassurance, comfort and protection. This will allow him to focus on cranking out the miles and raising money for charity.

To officially launch the challenge, Quigley will be present at the ArmaUrto brand day at Decathlon, Braehead, Glasgow today, Monday 29th November. Cycling fans will have the chance to meet him, try on ArmaUrto products and win the chance to ride with him in 2022. The day runs from 10am – 6pm with Quigley present from 2pm.

ArmaUrto partnered with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling for the 2021 season, with riders including Dan Bigham, Jacob Tipper and Cameron Jeffers training and racing in ArmaUrto’s Impact Pro base layers, which can be worn under regular cycling apparel. Find out more about the brand at https://armaurto.com/.