Armin Landgraf to step down as CEO of Canyon

Armin Landgraf is to step down from his position as CEO of Canyon Bicycles at the end of September.

As of 1st October, Winfried Rapp will expand his current area of responsibility as CFO and take over the executive management on an interim basis. Canyon founder Roman Arnold will continue to support the management as executive chairman of the Advisory Board.

“Armin’s contribution has been highly valuable for Canyon,” said Arnold. “Over the past two and a half years, he has played a major role in shaping Canyon’s success.” Landgraf has driven Canyon’s growth and internationalisation and significantly developed and improved the operational processes. “We are deeply grateful for his commitment and achievements and wish him all the best for the future,” said Arnold. “We are also pleased that Armin will continue to support us as a consultant until the end of December.”

With Rapp, an experienced manager takes over the executive management on an interim basis on 1st October. Rapp joined Canyon in June and shortly thereafter assumed the role of CFO. Previously, Rapp was head of the Cologne-based cable network operator Unitymedia and steered the merger with Vodafone. Rapp also held national and international management positions at SAP, Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile UK.

“With his enthusiasm for the brand and product, Winni has familiarised himself extremely quickly with Canyon and has become an important shaper and contact person in the company in a short time,” said Arnold.

Rapp added: “The spirit of Canyon grabbed me right from the start. At Canyon, an experienced and highly motivated team meets innovative strength, technical know-how and a lot of sporting spirit. Exciting tasks now await us: These are primarily the continued improvement of customer service and supply chain, as well as the development of connectivity, ie the digital interaction between bike and rider.”