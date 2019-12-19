Arthurs-Brennan named tech editor amid Cycling Weekly restructure

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan has been appointed tech editor of Cycling Weekly.

She becomes the first female tech editor in the brand’s 129-year history, heading up product news and reviews across print and digital platforms.

She previously served as content and social media specialist at Evans Cycles and editing Total Women’s Cycling before joining Cycling Weekly as SEO Analyst in 2017.

Publisher TI Media says that she has had a “transformative impact” On traffic and process for the brand, increasing Google sessions by over 40%, assisting the transition to a digital-first tech workflow, and driving affiliate revenues.

As a first cat racer, she has also scored numerous wins and podium finishes in 2019, and she is an active supporter of her club, Norwood Paragon, as well as founding and managing the race team 1904rt.

As part of an overall restructuring of the Cycling Weekly tech team, there are also promotions for Rupert Radley and James Bracey.

Bracey is promoted to senior tech writer, while Radley will take on the new role of video manager.

Arthurs-Brennan said: “I joined Cycling Weekly because I love its unique blend of content both online and in print. We look at what the pros do, but there’s also plenty of useable tech and advice for the riders getting out and logging miles on the UK roads.

“I’m excited to progress my career here, and looking forward to bringing the audience in-depth features as well as supporting the existing team in bringing more high-quality reviews and grouptests than ever.”

Simon Collis, content director of Cycling Weekly, added: “In just two years, Michelle has had a huge impact at TI Media, combining great organisation and drive with a ferocious passion for cycling in all its forms.

“We’re thrilled to be able to promote from within for this key position in the group, and I can’t wait to see Michelle fulfil her massive potential.”