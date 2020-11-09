ASSOS expands Trail collection for winter riding

Share Facebook

ASSOS has expanded its Trail collection for winter riding.

The winter Trail collection comprises Cargo Pants and a Softshell Jacket for male and female riders. ASSOS has also expanded its Liner Bib Shorts into a Knicker, featuring “all the same benefits” but with added leg coverage.

The Cargo Pants are designed for all-mountain winter riding and coupled with the Winter Softshell Jacket, this outfit promises to “keep the rider warm and dry whilst allowing for a full range of motion during the toughest months of the year”. The Knickers are made to be worn directly under the Cargo

Shorts and feature the support of a bib, the storage of a pack, and the protection of pads (sold separately).

“The flexible RX EVO+ textile used on the Cargo Pants features asymmetrical stretch, insulation and a fleecy feel against the skin,” said a statement. “NEOS Mild at the ankle and saddle zones ensures water, mud, wheel-spray, and cold air are deflected, aided by a DWR treatment throughout. The Softshell Jacket provides warmth, protection, and breathability. Complete with body-mapped panels of our new RX EVO+, our proven NEOS Medium, and a bonded membrane, this three-layer jacket keeps the rider fully protected from the elements.

“The hood smoothly integrates with an under-the-helmet design and proprietary klikThru strap slot, ensuring unobstructed vision and frictionless comfort. Our abrasion-battling dyneRope material is implemented on the elbows and with a cargoZip along the left side, the rider can easily access the contents of their pockets underneath. The Knickers feature a stabiliser mesh panel at the back which supports two cargo pockets neatly positioned to avoid contact with the waistband yet allowing easy access to pocket contents.”

The Trail collection will be available through ASSOS.com and through ASSOS stockists nationwide.

