ASSOS launches new Skin Layer collection

ASSOS has launched the Skin Layer collection.

It includes six new male- and female-specific base layers, each constructed with fits, sleeve lengths, and knit structures that match the riders’ body and conditions of the ride.

“The first, next-to-skin layer is always an ASSOS base layer,” said a statement. “It’s the foundation of the ASSOS Layering System, ensuring the layers above reach their full potential.” With the all-new Skin Layer collection, ASSOS said it “hit reset” on layer number one with new fibers, lighter knits and a refined seamless construction.

This collection offers more consistent thermoregulation and greater comfort for all riding conditions, the brand said. While traditional base layers rely on a series of seams to join fabric panels, each new Skin Layer is knit with a circular seamless construction for a “smooth, frictionless feel” next to the skin.

The Skin Layer collection is available now through ASSOS.com and through stockists.

www.assos.com/all-new-skin-layer-collection

