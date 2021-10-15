ASSOS launches new Superléger collection

Share Facebook

ASSOS has launched the Superléger collection, engineered specifically for high-intensity efforts in the hottest conditions – indoors and out.

Representing ASSOS’ ‘lightest and most breathable equipment to date’, the collection comprises:

– Equipe RSR Bib Shorts Superléger S9

– SS Skin Layer Superléger

– RS Socks Superléger

– RS Sweat Blocker Superléger

Equipe RSR Bib Shorts Superléger S9

‘Weighing just 120-gram, the Superléger Bib Shorts are built on our S9 platform using hyperlight textiles for unmatched stability and boosted ventilation. The one piece, full-wrap Butterfly panel construction is made using our Breezer Tex, an ultralight woven fabric with mesh-like structure, which promotes breathability and delivers an ultrasoft feel against the legs. The remaining front and rear panels anchor the insert, made with our ultrasoft OSSIDIA warp-knit material for added compressive hold. The bib straps are also composed of a lighter elastic, shedding additional grams and absorbing less sweat.

‘The S9 Sundeck Insert is an evolution of the Equipe RS, streamlined to further reduce moisture absorption and shave grams.’

SS Skin Layer Superléger

‘The Superléger Skin Layer was developed primarily for two specific applications. The first addresses the demands of speed-focused riders who train and race indoors, where the upper body layer needs to be as light, breathable, and moisture-wicking as possible. The second application is for the hottest outdoor racing conditions, where the same considerations also apply, but where a less revealing front mesh panel adds a touch of welcomed coverage while fully unzipped.

‘For indoor training, the Skin Layer serves as a first and only top layer, worn directly under the bib straps. For outdoor use, it should be paired with a light jersey for a lightly compressive, seamless first layer in the hottest environments.’

The collection is available through ASSOS.com and from ASSOS stockists nationwide now.