ASSOS of Switzerland appoints Raffaele Nardo as director of e-commerce and digital

ASSOS of Switzerland has appointed Raffaele Nardo as director of e-commerce and digital.

Nardo will join the executive team at the headquarters in Ticino, Switzerland, from 1st October. In his new role, Nardo will report directly to ASSOS CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall and will work closely with the ASSOS board to accelerate the brand’s e-commerce and omnichannel capabilities.

“We are very excited about Raffaele joining our team to lead our efforts to further improve the digital capabilities we need to meet the high expectations of our customers and dealers,” said Bouchard-Hall.

“Raffaele has a deep understanding of how to create a superlative consumer experience and has had remarkable success doing so with brands which share ASSOS’ exceptional standards and aspirations.”

“I’m really excited to start this new chapter of my career with such a leading company as ASSOS,” added Nardo. “The passion, the care and the attention to the detail it puts into its products is astonishing and inspiring. I feel honoured to be able to join this team and contribute to the success of ASSOS and its partners.”

