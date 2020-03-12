ASSOS of Switzerland launches limited edition jerseys with WyndyMilla

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ASSOS of Switzerland is partnering with custom bike brand WyndyMilla to launch a series of three limited-edition jerseys.

Inspired by WyndyMilla’s ‘Majesty with Menace’ mantra, the colours and designs of the jerseys weave together themes of “regality, class, and the thrill of the ride”.

Derek Bouchard–Hall, CEO at ASSOS, said: “As we got to know WyndyMilla, it quickly became apparent that their craftsmanship and eye for detail was closely matched with our own here at ASSOS. Maniacal precision and intricate detailing from concept to finished product are deeply ingrained within ASSOS and our forty-year heritage, and we’re excited to collaborate with a brand who shares these values.”

Key features:

Type.112 Dual Tex: ‘A fast-drying double yarn textile with great moisture management and breathability, this fabric makes up the front and back panels. It’s snag-resistant with high mechanical stretch, and has built-in UPF30 and odorControl.’

Push Pull: ‘The sleeves are made of our ASSOS-developed Push Pull warp-knit textile with high UV protection (UPF 50+). Highly breathable, this fine gauge knit with bi-stretch is quick-drying and very comfortable.’

Raw-Cut Sleeves: ‘A design that creates the smoothest transition possible between the fabric and skin. More comfort and precise hold with less pressure.’

Triple Ramp Pockets: ‘Our storage design with three textile-lidded pockets optimally located for ease of access; security and stability guaranteed.’

Full-Length Zipper: ‘A slim central fastener allows full personal adjustment to temperature and exertion.’

regularFit: ‘A body-mapped performance fit that is a little less aggressive than our racingFit—the best of both worlds, where speed and comfort converge.’

The jerseys are available through assos.com, wyndymilla.com and through select dealers nationwide.

www.assos.com/men-limited-edition-jersey