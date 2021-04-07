ASSOS reveals limited-edition Qhubeka-ASSOS jersey featuring Bicycles Change Lives artwork

Share Facebook

ASSOS has revealed the limited-edition Qhubeka-ASSOS jersey featuring artwork from its Bicycles Change Lives design contest winner.

With the purchase of each jersey, €60 goes directly to the Qhubeka programme, supporting Team Qhubeka ASSOS’ mission of changing lives with bicycles. Five jerseys sold equals one bike donated.

The jersey is available to be reserved now and will arrive on 3rd May.

“The patterns and the colours of the African fabrics have inspired the design of the jersey, with the hand serving as the icon of the Qhubeka project,” said Gianluca Tirassa, design contest winner.

Derek Bouchard-Hall, ASSOS CEO, added: “We created this competition to provide more bikes for the Qhubeka charity whilst at the same time raising awareness of their goal to move people forward with bicycles.

“We’re delighted with the response we received so far. The winning design really captures the message behind the charity and we’re looking forward to seeing the beautiful jersey out on the road!”

