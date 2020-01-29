ATG Training launches new brand identity

UK Cytech training provider ATG Training has been renamed as Activate Cycle Academy.

This name change and rebrand is the final piece of the Activate Learning group takeover, which began in 2016 and resulted in the old ATG Training headquarters and operations being relocated to Oxford in 2018.

Originally founded as the Aylesbury Training Group back in 1967, this transition to Activate Cycle Academy signifies the full integration of the cycles training business within its parent company, Activate Learning.

To complement the name change, a brand new website has been launched along with new marketing material and staff uniform.

Cycles sales and marketing manager Matt Grant said: “We are all very excited about our new brand identity. It reflects more accurately where we are today as a training company in terms of being part of the much larger educational group Activate Learning and no longer being based in Aylesbury.

“Within the greater Activate Learning group, we have our own cycle-specific identity, something we never really had at ATG where it was always shared with engineering-based training. This new focus on our specific Cytech courses and cycle maintenance apprenticeships will help keep us at the forefront of cycle maintenance training in the UK and worldwide.”

Cytech courses are developed with the industry and accredited by the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), which manages Cytech on behalf of the cycles trade worldwide.

On how becoming part of Activate Learning in 2016 has helped benefit and develop its training delivery, Grant added: “The benefits have been huge for us already. The amazing new, purpose-built training workshop in Oxford was a massive upgrade from the old Aylesbury centre, as highlighted when it was selected as the host venue for the final of the last Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic.

“In April, we will also be opening a brand new cycles training centre at another Activate Learning campus, Merrist Wood College, near Guildford. These continued improvements to our training facilities only help to enhance the learners’ experience whilst attending our courses and ultimately benefit the cycle industry as a whole.”

Operationally, there will be no change to the existing course structure, the training team or service offered – Activate Cycle Academy will continue to deliver the same range of the Cytech courses and cycle maintenance apprenticeships.

“The new website, in particular, will make the whole online process smoother, easier and more straightforward to use with concise, up to date course information and a more streamlined booking and payment system,” Grant added.

For more information head to the new website here: https://activatecycleacademy.com.