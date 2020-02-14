Atherton Bikes releases first 50 bikes

Atherton Bikes has released the first 50 build slots for its additive manufactured bikes for early followers of the brand.

After more than 12 months of intensive development and getting on for 20 different prototypes made possible through additive manufacturing technology, Atherton Bikes is ready to release two limited edition products with custom-fit available on all models.

Gee Atherton said: “2019 was an amazing year for us, with the new bikes moving from a CAD design to three World Cup wins in a matter of months. Since we announced that we would be building our own bikes we’ve been overwhelmed by demand to make them available for sale but we were determined that the bike that we released would be 100% ready.

“After 13 months we’re excited to say that we’ve finally reached that point, we have two awesome products that we’re itching to get out there.”

The limited-edition products will retain the raw carbon tubes and black lugs and feature a unique 3D printed limited edition number.

“Being a start-up company, we’ve had to prioritise resources and it was clear from the start that product always came top of the list,” said Rachel Atherton. “Being honest, this leaves us a little behind with our website and production facility. So while we catch up and before a full launch in spring, we wanted to offer something to those people who have been there from the start.

“Priority for the first fifty build slots will be given to those who are signed up to our mailing list. We’ve connected with some great people over this last year and this is our way of saying thanks for that support. This is a huge journey for us all, it’s been fun, exhausting and hugely emotional at times.

“Ultimately we’re building this company from the ground up and we want to ensure we do so at a pace that doesn’t compromise the product or the service we offer. So a huge thanks for being patient with us but we’re confident that it’s been worth it!”

The initial product offer will be a DH bike and a 29in Enduro bike with 150mm travel. Prices will start at £3,400 (£2,883 exc VAT) for an Enduro frame with full bikes from £5,500 (4,543 exc VAT). DH builds start from £6,000 (£5,000 exc VAT).

To sign up and get details of the bikes head to www.athertonbikes.com.