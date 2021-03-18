Austin Cycles launches ATTO in new limited edition colourways

Share Facebook

Austin Cycles has launched the ATTO in two new limited edition colourways – AC Blue and Rosso Corsa.

Weighing from 8.2kg, the ATTO is built to be ‘fast, strong and fun’. It features disc-brakes, high-spec components, a fast-fold and a clean, durable belt drive that leaves the bike oil-free.

“The two new colours of the ATTO come at the perfect time as people begin to plan for life getting back to normal,” said founder Wayland Austin. “With spring just around the corner and commuters thinking about a return to work, we are on a mission to give riders a new option for travel, with the ultimate urban cycling experience.

“We’ve chosen two colourways we know will be welcomed by our customer base. Drawing on the performance, design and heritage of motor racing, Austin cycles is excited to launch the bike in Rosso Corsa. The AC Blue reflects the stylish and elegant colour of the company logo and we’re really happy with how they’ve turned out.”

The AC ATTO retails from £2,750 for the single speed version, and from £3,300 for the 11-speed internal hub model. The new colourways land this spring with a limited number of each available. Each can be pre-ordered from the Austin Cycles website.

