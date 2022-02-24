Aventon launches foldable Sinch step-through e-bike

Share Facebook

Aventon has launched a foldable Sinch step-through electric bike.

The bike’s compact foldable design will fit in a closet and under a desk, said Aventon, meaning it’s almost infinitely portable. “Store it in the trunk of a car or easily into an RV so you can take it anywhere with you as your very own two-wheeled companion,” said a statement.

“A step-through frame opens up the road to everyone. While the step-through makes getting on the e-bike a breeze, the five levels of pedal assist and a throttle with speeds of up to 20 mph also make riding this e-bike as easy-breezy as it can get.”

The powerful motor and stealthily integrated battery mean that riders will never be short of power, the brand continued. The 20″ x 4″ fat tyres can take you anywhere and aim to provide excellent stability, whether on the pavement or the trail.