Aventon launches foldable Sinch step-through e-bike
Rebecca Morley
24th February 2022
Aventon has launched a foldable Sinch step-through electric bike.
The bike’s compact foldable design will fit in a closet and under a desk, said Aventon, meaning it’s almost infinitely portable. “Store it in the trunk of a car or easily into an RV so you can take it anywhere with you as your very own two-wheeled companion,” said a statement.
“A step-through frame opens up the road to everyone. While the step-through makes getting on the e-bike a breeze, the five levels of pedal assist and a throttle with speeds of up to 20 mph also make riding this e-bike as easy-breezy as it can get.”
The powerful motor and stealthily integrated battery mean that riders will never be short of power, the brand continued. The 20″ x 4″ fat tyres can take you anywhere and aim to provide excellent stability, whether on the pavement or the trail.
Product details:
– Motor: 48v, 500W brushless rear hub motor
– Display: BC280 LCD colour display with backlight, with app connectivity
– Brakes: Mechanical disk brakes
– Weight: 68 LBS
– Drivetrain: 7-speed
– Frame Type: 6061 double-butted aluminium alloy with internal battery
– Tires: 20” x 4”
– Assistance: throttle and pedal assist modes
– 20 mph
– 40 miles average battery range
– Foldable
The Sinch e-bike is not available in the UK or EU due to legislation that states that the maximum continuous rated power of the electric motor must not exceed 250W. All Aventon products, both electric and standard pedal, are distributed in the UK and EU by Brick Lane Bikes, who can be contacted at info@bricklanebikes.co.uk.
Every bike Aventon makes is equal parts form and function, said the brand, giving riders the freedom to “go where you want to go, do what you want to do, and be who you want to be”.
Aventon’s roots lie in high-performance cycling with a reputation for disrupting the market by providing top-tier products at an attainable price. Through the years, it has implemented this same philosophy into its fleet of electric bikes. With a wide range of models, each e-bike has been meticulously designed to suit a variety of riding needs and styles.
