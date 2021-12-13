BA launches Investors in Cycling programme to recognise bike businesses’ advocacy

Share Facebook

The Bicycle Association (BA) has announced a new nationwide programme, Investors in Cycling, to unite and recognise bike businesses across the UK which support the growth of cycling through advocacy.

Over 1,100 bike businesses are being recognised as Investors in Cycling. All are businesses that in one way or another support the industry’s collective advocacy work, led by the BA on behalf of the UK cycling industry.

David Middlemiss, BA associate director, said: “As the not-for-profit national association for the UK cycling industry the BA’s main purpose is to represent the industrial and business case for cycling to Government; to suggest and influence policies which support cycling and cycling businesses.

“We are supported by over 1,000 cycling businesses who help us, both directly and indirectly. And it works. Cycling has secured unprecedented investment and support across the nations of the UK. But there’s still a long way to go!

“By launching Investors in Cycling, we are not only recognising a network of businesses who are helping to make the case for cycling, we are building a powerful business coalition with a common purpose: working together to grow the cycling market.”

Investors in Cycling will be formally offered the use of the new Investors in Cycling branding in their business premises and on their physical and digital materials. The BA aims to create an Investors in Cycling coalition to support its advocacy work both nationally, and it also hopes increasingly at a local level too.

Nigel Roberts, Trek Bicycle Corporation, said: “As a longstanding member of the Bicycle Association’s Leadership Group, Trek is delighted to see the contributions and efforts of cycling brands and shops across the UK being recognised and supported through the Investors in Cycling programme.”

Existing and future members of Investors in Cycling will receive regular updates on the BA advocacy work that they help fund, network opportunities both locally and nationally and more, including:

– A voice in shaping industry advocacy

– An annual Investors in Cycling report detailing the advocacy work of the Bicycle Association

– A certificate of participation, window stickers and assets to display online and across all digital channels

– Exclusive rates on Klarna finance and payment products offered on non-profit basis – i.e. the BA passes through all savings

– Legal advice provided by Law Express

– HR and H&S support provided by Avensure

– Downloadable templates and documents based on the ‘BA Guide’ series

– Materials and resources to promote cycling and influence local authorities (coming 2022)

– Invitations to a new series of Investors in Cycling events in 2022

– Exclusive rates with BA endorsed couriers for shipping again offered on non-profit basis (coming 2022)

– Access to a free national electric bike battery collection programme across all brands (coming 2022).

UK bike businesses interested in becoming Investors in Cycling or wishing to find out more can click here.

Mark Murphy, business development lead, Fudges Cycles, said: “For Fudges Cycles, being an Investor in Cycling means we’re standing shoulder-to-shoulder with businesses across the sector in making the economic case for cycling.

“Through our small but important contribution to the Retailer Advocacy Fund we are working together with over a thousand bike shops and suppliers to grow the cycling market.”