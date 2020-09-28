BA mediates industry talks on Cycle to Work commissions

Share Facebook

The BA has been acting as an impartial mediator in talks between a number of its members on the topic of Cycle to Work commissions.

At the request of brands Giant, Raleigh, Specialized and Trek, and scheme provider Cyclescheme, the BA has been facilitating a series of discussions with the aim of helping the group agree a ‘new approach’.

The BA is a not-for-profit association which works to support the whole industry, and said it must “remain neutral on commercial arrangements between its members”. However, its overall mission is to grow cycling and the market, and given the role of the Government’s Cycle to Work tax break in bringing new people to cycling, the association said it was pleased to act as the strictly impartial mediator in these discussions.

Steve Garidis, BA executive director, said: “We recognise that many sectors of the industry are involved in selling and supplying bikes and equipment via the cycle to work scheme, from benefits providers who offer the scheme to employers and employees, to suppliers and retailers who provide and maintain the bikes and equipment.

“Each plays an important role and the Bicycle Association wants to see all parts of the supply chain working together in a way which is profitable and sustainable for each. After several months of discussions, we’re pleased that the parties have successfully agreed a new approach. The discussions have focused on how to build trust and support for the scheme, and how to fairly reflect the value and costs in the commission structure.

“The parties themselves will provide the commercial details. However, we are pleased that the outcome will lower, cap, and equalise commissions for retailers who work with Cyclescheme. Whilst these talks were between a group of our members, we believe the outcome is positive for the whole industry, and for cycling.”

The group has asked the association to continue its mediator role and to convene quarterly meetings to monitor progress.

