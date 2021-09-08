BA Podcast launches with episode on sustainability in Rapha

Share Facebook

The BA has launched the BA Podcast, a series of podcast episodes and special editions that will expand the BA audience with short interviews with industry leaders and experts.

“The BA is actively using new ways to reach members and the cycling industry in order to share best practice and insights,” said BA executive director Steve Garidis. “We are thrilled to launch the BA podcast at a time when the entire cycling industry is innovating, and with that change comes many topics to navigate and discuss.”

In the first episode, the BA talks with Duncan Money, Rapha’s head of sustainability, to learn a little more about what the company is doing to become more sustainable.

It can be found at The Bicycle Association Podcast or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.