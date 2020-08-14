BA recruits former Rutland Cycling CEO David Middlemiss to boost IBD offer

Share Facebook

The BA has recruited former Rutland Cycling CEO David Middlemiss.

Joining the team from 1st September, Middlemiss will support the ongoing work at the BA to engage the retail sector in its advocacy programme to grow the cycling market, primarily by developing IBD engagement in the organisation’s flagship programmes – the BA Trade Network and BA Market Data Service.

He will also set out a roadmap to boost IBD representation in the BA’s advocacy work.

Steve Garidis, BA executive director, said: “David will be a major asset for the BA as we support and represent IBDs and the wider industry in what may well be very challenging times ahead, not least due to the almost inevitable post-COVID recession. Our strategy is to make the industry ever more resilient through our IBD support and advocacy programmes, and David’s expertise will be invaluable to achieve this.”

The BA remains in close dialogue with Government as it works towards spending the £2 billion investment to growing cycling in the UK – including a commitment to support the growth of e-bikes. Retailers are key partners in this, said the BA, and Middlemiss’ appointment underlines its commitment to the IBD sector.

Middlemiss’ seven-year spell as CEO of Rutland Cycling saw its turnover grow from £10 million to £35 million and its shops from four to 14. He entered the cycle industry in 2011 when he led the rebranding of Rutland Cycling alongside his wife Sally, culminating in an MBO, equity investment and his spell as CEO, a position now held by his sister-in-law Karen Archer.

“I’m extremely excited to join the BA at this transformative moment for cycling,” added Middlemiss. “Sally and I leave Rutland Cycling in safe hands and with many happy memories as we both pursue alternative careers.

“In my case, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to bring my experience and passion to the BA mission grow cycling for a cleaner, healthier Britain and I look forward to working with the many fantastic people within our industry to make it stronger and more influential.”

