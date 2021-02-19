Bafang awarded UL 2849 certificate for mid motor

Share Facebook

Bafang Electric has been awarded the UL 2849 certificate, the ‘first’ mid motor UL certificate in China.

The certificate awarding ceremony was held on 9th February both online and offline. Qinghua Wang, chairman and general manager of Bafang, Xiukun Yu, vice president of UL, and senior staff from both sides attended the meeting.

The electric bicycle industry has been booming in recent years. As the first electric drive system manufacturer in China to pass the UL 2849 test and become certified, Bafang has received a green light to enter the North American market and beyond, it said.

During the ceremony, Wang delivered a speech: “We are pleased to be the first company in China to receive the UL 2849 certificate for mid motor. Bafang’s goal is to produce innovative, high-quality products for our customers and offer a comfortable riding experience.

“We will face up to every challenge, strive to develop new and innovative products, and set a new benchmark for the industry.”

The UL-certified mid motor will be launched together with the new DIY M625 and M325 drive systems.

