Bafang develops dealer direct service for complete e-bike drive systems

Bafang has developed a dealer direct service model for complete e-bike drive systems.

It will be launched in phases from February in the Netherlands, initially with complete Bafang systems for several selected brands. Later phases will support dealers for more brands throughout the whole of Europe.

A dealer direct service department has been created with trained service engineers, a Bafang service centre, dealer online portal and all other necessities. The Bafang after-sales support team has expanded in recent months, with almost all new staff coming directly from the industry, bringing technical and commercial knowledge, and understanding of consumer, dealer and brand expectations when it comes to service.

To further support dealers, a Bafang dealer service online portal has been created, with all necessary information for dealers in one place. Details on applying for and following guarantees, warranty conditions and working methods are available, alongside technical manuals, dealers training announcements, e-learning videos, and information on products, troubleshooting and of course the Bafang BESST Tool.

Bafang plans, when restrictions allow, to provide physical training from the Bafang service centre in Wijchen, to introduce dealers to products and available tools in detail. Several training options will be available according to different e-drive systems.

Contact service.nl@bafang-e.com to find out more about the Bafang dealer direct service.

