Bafang exhibits at last month’s EICMA 2021 in Milan

Bafang recently participated in EICMA 2021, the 78th International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition, which took place from 23rd-28th November in Milan, Italy.

EICMA attracts leading enterprises from all over the world to exhibit their latest products and models every year – but the Milan exhibition, which was scheduled for 2020, was cancelled due to the COVID-19.

This year, the exhibition attracted more than 820 brands from 36 countries. In addition to motorcycle manufacturers showing the latest models, gear and accessories manufacturers and service providers also showed up at the exhibition.

Although the Milan exhibition has been focusing on electric motorcycles, scooters and motorcycles, e-bikes are gaining more and more attention.

Bafang exhibited e-MTB, e-road and e-city as well as a variety of drive systems and high-quality power solutions at the exhibition. The media, brands and fans stopped to inquire and try to ride. The company also brought several sample bicycles with Bafang motors and systems: De Rosa with M800, Alpek Evoke with M500, Leaderfox with M410, and other Bafang models with M200, H700, H600 and other drive systems.

Bafang has been developing components and complete systems for electric vehicles since 2003. The company focuses on all global e-mobility trends of the future: be it as an individual e-bike, e-scooter, or for public bike-sharing schemes.

Bafang employs over 1,000 staff worldwide in nine locations. The head office, development and manufacturing centre are based in Suzhou, near Shanghai. Bafang has Sales and Service Centres in the Netherlands, the USA, Germany, Japan and Taiwan. A recently opened factory in Poland focuses on the production of mid-motor systems for the European markets.

Bafang also introduced a range of new products at this year’s Eurobike, which took place from 1st to 4th September, with drive systems optimised for the e-city and e-MTB segments on display.