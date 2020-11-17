Bafang holds fifth annual EPAC technology fair with over 350 guests

Share Facebook

Over 350 guests took part in the fifth Bafang annual EPAC technology fair in Suzhou, China, taking place from 12th-13th November.

This year, the focus was on establishing standards for e-bikes, and introductions of new products and innovations from the e-bike systems manufacturer.

The annual event aims to provide a platform for joint discussions on industry development trends, the sharing and exchange of information on pedelec standard changes and market differences in various countries and regions around the world, and to help more industry professionals to understand and quickly enter the Chinese and global pedelec markets.

The theme for this year’s fair was “Work Hand in Hand, Win-win Cooperation”, with over 350 guests from more than 150 pedelec brands, OEMs, industry associations and certification agencies invited to attend, the largest number in the event’s history. The theme was designed to reflect Bafang’s focus on close communication and collaboration with the pedelec manufacturing sector.

Guo Wenyu, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Bicycle Association, delivered a welcome speech on behalf of the association. Also speaking at the event, Wang Qinghua, Bafang’s chairman and general manager, said: “Bafang will continue to increase investment in research and development. The company will not only endeavour to expand in overseas markets and build up its international brand image but also respond to China’s call to enhance domestic circulation, providing better products to enhance people’s quality of life.”

Many OEMs and brand dealers participated in experience exchanges during the fair, while testing and certification agencies outlined relevant standards in a range of fields. These agencies also jointly witnessed the launch ceremony of the Pedelec Parts Group Standard Compilation Programme, commissioned by the China Bicycle Association.

Bafang staff delivered several sessions, demonstrating a complete set of system solutions and new products, and introducing a range of Bafang services and benefits. Bafang’s one-stop shopping facilities were introduced, and information given on the multiple options available for both domestic and global customers’ new product design arrangements for 2021.

The second closing day of the event included a visit to Bafang’s headquarters, with a factory tour, the opportunity to trial ride a vehicle equipped with a Bafang system and business networking opportunities.

