Bafang introduces new drive systems for e-city and e-MTB at Eurobike

Bafang is introducing a range of new products at this year’s Eurobike, with drive systems optimised for the e-city and e-MTB segments on display.

Several partner brands are represented at the company’s 150m² booth, covering the e-MTB, e-city and e-cargo ranges. In total, 22 Bafang staff are in attendance at Eurobike and can be found at booth A1-303.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on all walks of life, but it has not stopped Bafang working closely with our partners,” said Joe Jiang, director of the Bafang Sales Center. “We are continuously providing quality products and efficient services to customers around the world!

“Bafang has launched the new H700, M510 and M410 systems at Eurobike; we welcome existing and new partners to the Bafang booth to take a look!”

For the e-city market, H700 is a built-in rear-drive system, specially developed as a ‘clean, compact and dynamic’ system designed to ‘enhance’ the urban cycling experience. A key feature is its automatic dual speed capability, whereby the motor automatically adjusts the gearbox ratio by detecting the bike’s speed during cycling. The compact dimensions allow integration with standard e-bike sizes, including a slim in-tube battery and controller, and a tube-embedded single-button display.

For eMTB bikes, two new mid-motor systems are introduced. M510 is an update to the previous generation, with weight reduced by 18% while the maximum power output has been increased by 20%. M410 offers a dependable 250W of power and 80Nm of torque, and is flexibly designed to be compatible with both fully-integrated and semi-integrated batteries.

