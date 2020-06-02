Bafang joins WFSGI

Share Facebook

Bafang has recently joined the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI).

The WFSGI, located near Bern, Switzerland, is an independent non-profit association, founded and run by companies and brands from the world of sport: manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, national/regional associations, industry and trade associations, and other members of the sporting goods industry.

Jack Brandsen, GM Bafang Europe, said: “Bafang’s membership with the authoritative body for the global sports industry shall underline Bafang’s commitment to worldwide free trade and fair cooperation of otherwise competing companies, for the benefit of all market participants and thus also for the benefit of the end consumer.

“It will also offer best in class access to a global exchange platform and network of leading brands in the bicycle, LEV, and parts industry, including active lobbying via the WFSGI on topics like industry practice, standards, principles, and methods to improve the quality of sporting goods production.

“In light of global sports events regulations, the WFSGI, officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the industry representative within the Olympic Family, is also the connecting link to international sports organisations and federations. For the near future, this becomes relevant for Bafang’s sponsoring activities in cooperation with professional teams and athletes.”