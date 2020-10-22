Bafang moves German branch to new, larger location

Share Facebook

Bafang is moving its German branch to Hövelhof, near Paderborn/North Rhine-Westphalia, to be in a new, larger location.

Until now, the sales department for the DACH region, the technical service department and warehouse had occupied premises with a total floor space of 250m². At the new 650m² + location, however, 260m² of office space is available, including a 100m² training room for up to 25 people. In addition, there is storage space of 225m² and a further 170m² for the service workshop and the new test laboratory.

“The installation of the testing facilities, in particular, demonstrates how critical the European pedelec market is for the Suzhou-based company, especially the German sector: Germany is by far the most significant and biggest e-bike market,” said a statement. “Therefore, close proximity to existing and new customers – bicycle manufacturers – is just as important for Bafang as the opportunity to closely follow market developments and the emergence of new e-bike technologies, and to help shape them.”

The Chinese company has also recently become a member of the bike and e-bike industry association Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV).

“We are looking forward to working out of a modern building in an optimally developed industrial park,” said a Bafang spokesperson. “It is the ideal base for being an active participant in the ever-growing pedelec market. In addition, it is conveniently located only four kilometres from the motorway.”

